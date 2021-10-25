EU Energy Ministers Likely To Discuss Russian Gas Supplies On Monday - EU Source
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 05:40 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) EU nations' energy ministers are likely to touch upon Russian gas deliveries at their extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, a source in the EU authorities told reporters.
The source expressed the belief that the ministers are quite likely to discuss this, as the negotiations will focus on gas supplies security.