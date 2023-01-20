UrduPoint.com

EU Likely To Avoid Recession Amid Unexpected Economic Growth - European Commission

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

EU Likely to Avoid Recession Amid Unexpected Economic Growth - European Commission

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Economic growth in the European Union appears to be stronger than expected, allaying fears of a recession, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday.

The unexpectedly favorable economic conditions are driven by lower-than-expected energy prices and stability on the labor market, Dombrovskis told Italian newspaper La Stampa.

According to the European Statistical Office, the eurozone annual inflation was 9.2% in December 2022, compared to 5% for the same period in 2021.

Dombrovskis believes the best way out of the economic crisis for the EU would be to end hostilities in Ukraine, which implies more military and financial assistance to Kiev, he told the Italian newspaper.

The official added that the bloc has already allocated 18 billion Euros ($19.5 billion) to Ukraine.

The EU is currently facing a massive energy crisis and surging inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further deteriorated in the wake of the Ukraine crisis, as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow led to disruptions in supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Energy Crisis European Union Same Kiev December Market Best Billion

Recent Stories

Mabkhout, Al Hosani win UAE Pro League&#039;s The ..

Mabkhout, Al Hosani win UAE Pro League&#039;s The Best monthly awards for Novemb ..

2 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed directs increasing number of rou ..

Mansour bin Zayed directs increasing number of rounds of Al Dhafra Festival clos ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE Wrestling Federationâ€™s Board of Directors ho ..

UAE Wrestling Federationâ€™s Board of Directors holds first meeting

47 minutes ago
 NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

2 hours ago
 Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carryin ..

Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carrying out drive in harsh weather

3 hours ago
 UAE President announces 2023 as â€˜Year of Sustain ..

UAE President announces 2023 as â€˜Year of Sustainability&#039;

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.