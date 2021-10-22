EU States Should Help Vulnerable Groups of People, Firms Amid Rising Energy Prices -Summit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The EU nations should provide with assistance the most vulnerable groups of people and companies amid the rising energy prices, the final document of the EU Energy Summit said.

"The European Council invites the Member States and the Commission to urgently make the best use of the toolbox to provide short-term relief to the most vulnerable consumers and to support European companies, taking into account the diversity and specificity of situations of Member States," the document posted by Barend Leyts, the spokesman for the European Council head, said.