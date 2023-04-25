EU to Transfer $1.7Bln of Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine on Tuesday - Von der Leyen

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The European Union is set to transfer another tranche of 1.5 billion Euros ($1.7 billion) to Ukraine on Tuesday as part of the annual macro-financial assistance package, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"Today we are providing another ‚¬1.5 billion to Ukraine under our annual macro-financial assistance package. We will continue helping Ukraine resist Russia's aggression, keep its institutions and infrastructure running, and conduct crucial reforms," von der Leyen tweeted.

On Monday, US Republican Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik that the United States should stop "funding a proxy war in Ukraine," and an audit must be conducted on the US aid already provided to Kiev.

Western countries have been supplying military and financial aid to Ukraine since the start of the Russian military operation in February 2022. The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.