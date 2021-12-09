(@FahadShabbir)

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Winter in Western Europe may turn out to be difficult, as gas storage facilities in the region are filled at a record low level amid high prices, Przemyslaw Waclawski, the vice president of Polish energy company PGNiG for finance, told Sputnik.

"The price is very high. You probably know that demand is much higher in Europe than supply. There is a risk of a heavy winter. The storage capacities in Western Europe are at a record low level, so that's why the prices are very high high," Waclawski said on the sidelines of the World Petroleum Congress in Houston.