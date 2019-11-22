UrduPoint.com
Europe Needs To Innovate, Invest In Face Of Challenges: Lagarde

Fri 22nd November 2019 | 03:58 PM

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Christine Lagarde on Friday urged European countries to spend more to help combat slowing global growth roiled by "trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainties", in her first major policy speech as head of the ECB.

"Europe needs to innovate and invest to respond to these challenges and preserve its competitiveness in the longer run," she told a Frankfurt conference, calling for an investment drive that is "more productive, more digital and greener".

