European Commission Approves Greek Economic Recovery Plan

Thu 17th June 2021 | 10:55 PM

European Commission Approves Greek Economic Recovery Plan

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The European Commission approved the recovery plan "Greece 2.0" presented by the Greek government, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

Greece became the next stop on von der Leyen's tour of EU member states, during which she is discussing European economic recovery after the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and reaction thereto.

"Today I am very happy to announce that the European Commission has decided to give its green light to Greece's recovery and resilience plan 'Grecce 2.0', as you have named it. This follows excellent cooperation between our teams," von der Leyen said during a visit to Athens.

According to her, the plan will "deeply" transform the Greek economy as it provides the green and digital transition.

Von der Leyen added that the European Commission will allocate 30.5 billion Euros (around $36 billion) for the plan's implementation, being ready to transfer the first sums of money in July as soon as the European Council adopts the plan.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that "Greece 2.0" received good reviews in Brussels.

"It is based on the spirit of European aspirations and on four key pillars: transition to 'green' economy, digital transformation, employment and social solidarity as well as private investments by the modernization of our country's production model," the prime minister said.

According to him, around 8 billion euros allocated in 2021 will go to financeing the projects for the interconnection of islands, as well as the energy security of enterprises and homes. Mitsotakis added that the plan includes the full digitalization of state services and business, the modernization of state hospitals, new plans for better employment, large road projects and more.

