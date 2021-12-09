European Gas Futures Close Above $1,200

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Gas contracts for January traded above $1,200 per thousand cubic meters at the end of the trading session at the Dutch TTF hub on Wednesday, 7.4% above their Tuesday value.

Futures opened at $1,145 at Dutch TTF, the European benchmark.

They rose by up to 3% in a matter of hours before hitting Wednesday's high of $1,225, up 9.4% from the price of $1,120 recorded the day before.

Gas futures surged to their all-time high of $1,900 per thousand cubic meters in early October after post-pandemic recovery in Europe spurred demand and a rush to fill gas storage ahead of the winter season.