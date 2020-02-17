European stock markets climb at open

European stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Monday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gaining 0.3 percent to 7,428.50 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :European stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Monday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gaining 0.3 percent to 7,428.50 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.2 percent to 13,767.72 points and the Paris CAC 40 climbed 0.2 percent to 6,079.85.

European markets had closed with losses on Friday.