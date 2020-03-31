European stock markets extend gains at open

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :European stock markets rose at the open on Tuesday, extending gains won in the previous session, as traders weigh up global stimulus efforts to tackle the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

London gained 1.0 percent, Frankfurt climbed 1.5 percent, Paris and Milan advanced 1.3 percent and Madrid was up 1.5 percent.