UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Firmer On Trump, Brexit Leads

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 01:44 PM

European stock markets firmer on Trump, Brexit leads

European stock markets opened firmer Monday, finding support after US President Donald Trump signed a new economic recovery package into law despite refusing to do so initially

Paris (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :European stock markets opened firmer Monday, finding support after US President Donald Trump signed a new economic recovery package into law despite refusing to do so initially.

Progress on the coronavirus vaccine rollout helped sentiment but concerns over the emergence of new strains, said to be more infectious, made for caution.

Thursday's post-Brexit trade accord after months of difficult negotiations was taken as at least better than no deal at all.

"With the Brexit 'argy-bargy' and the US stimulus deal now in the rear-view mirror, there is a sense of relief that we have avoided the respective worst-case scenarios, so we can start to narrow our focus for 2021," Stephen Innes, Chief Global Markets Strategist at Axi, said in a note.

Trade was modest, with London closed for a public holiday.

In Paris, the CAC 40 index rose 0.72 percent to 5,562.04 points.

The Frankfurt DAX put on 1.26 percent to a record 13,758.48 points, with dealers citing the Brexit trade accord as a major positive for Europe's biggest economy and trade powerhouse.

The market is "breathing a sigh of relief" after the Brexit deal, said independent analyst Timo Emden.

Emden added that "it remains crucial for the markets that Covid-19 is brought under control as quickly as possible."bur/bmm/tgb

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Trump London Paris Emden Frankfurt Brexit Market All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK, Turkey set to sign free trade deal on Tuesday ..

4 minutes ago

Very cold weather forecast for city

1 minute ago

RCB's amnesty scheme; Three days left to regulariz ..

1 minute ago

Police recover 83 liters liquor in bahawalpur

1 minute ago

Free eye camp opens in sukkur

10 minutes ago

1,974 new Coronavirus cases reported; 55 deaths in ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.