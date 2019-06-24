European stock markets mixed at open

(@FahadShabbir)

European stock markets opened mixed on Monday, with London and Frankfurt lower and Paris slightly up

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 7,399.84 points, compared with Friday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index fell 0.3 percent 12,308.11 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.1 percent to 5,534.25.