UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Mixed At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 01:02 PM

European stock markets mixed at open

European stock markets opened mixed on Monday, with London and Frankfurt lower and Paris slightly up

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :European stock markets opened mixed on Monday, with London and Frankfurt lower and Paris slightly up.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1 percent to 7,399.84 points, compared with Friday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index fell 0.3 percent 12,308.11 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.1 percent to 5,534.25.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Paris Frankfurt Market

Recent Stories

Do you know what is Qatar’s most popular thing i ..

6 minutes ago

Seoul Announces Trump's Visit Jun 29-30 Amid Publi ..

10 seconds ago

Russia Registers 14 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

3 minutes ago

Asif Zardari to consult legal experts over banning ..

23 minutes ago

Researchers find protein that might prevent, rever ..

3 minutes ago

Hypertension treatment may slow down Alzheimer's p ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.