European stock markets steady at open 19 June 2019

European stock markets steadied at the open on Wednesday, awaiting a key monetary policy update from the Federal Reserve

19th Jun, 2019

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.1 percent to 7,449.66 points compared with the close Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.1 percent to 12,321.43 points and the Paris CAC 40 edged up 0.1 percent to 5,513.32.