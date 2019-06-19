UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Steady At Open 19 June 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 40 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:01 PM

European stock markets steady at open 19 June 2019

European stock markets steadied at the open on Wednesday, awaiting a key monetary policy update from the Federal Reserve

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :European stock markets steadied at the open on Wednesday, awaiting a key monetary policy update from the Federal Reserve.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.1 percent to 7,449.66 points compared with the close Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.1 percent to 12,321.43 points and the Paris CAC 40 edged up 0.1 percent to 5,513.32.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Market From

Recent Stories

Dolphin official among 5 men gang rape teenager gi ..

14 minutes ago

Bilawal alleges NA speaker of not fulfilling his d ..

42 seconds ago

Fake Chinese company cons Pakistanis out of Rs2 bi ..

44 seconds ago

Pakistan calls for UN action to combat Islamophobi ..

45 seconds ago

Enthusiasm for the elections: In general, results ..

24 minutes ago

In a first, Saudi woman becomes commercial pilot

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.