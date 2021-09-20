UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Dive At Open After Asia Selloff

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 01:43 PM

European stocks dive at open after Asia selloff

Europe's main stock markets sank in opening deals on Monday after a vicious selloff in Asia, as fears grew over a possible collapse of debt-laden property giant China Evergrande

London, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Europe's main stock markets sank in opening deals on Monday after a vicious selloff in Asia, as fears grew over a possible collapse of debt-laden property giant China Evergrande.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index lost 1.0 percent to 6,894.33 points, compared with Friday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 40 dropped 1.9 percent to 15,202.28 on the first day that the index was expanded from 30 to 40 companies.

And the Paris CAC 40 slid almost 1.7 percent to 6,461.07 points.

Sentiment was also affected by the Federal Reserve's plans to taper monetary policy, surging Delta infections, elevated inflation, and signs of weakness in the global recovery.

"European markets have opened on the back foot with Chinese Evergrande concerns front and central as fears of contagion rise," City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta told AFP.

"Add into the mix worries about what Wednesday's Fed meeting could bring, rising prices and the European energy crisis, and there seems little for the markets to cheer as the week kicks off."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Energy Crisis China Paris Frankfurt Market From Asia

Recent Stories

Hong Kong stocks end more than 3% down

Hong Kong stocks end more than 3% down

56 seconds ago
 Two suspects held during search operation

Two suspects held during search operation

58 seconds ago
 Police conducts search operation

Police conducts search operation

2 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan to address 76th UNGA session via vid ..

PM Imran Khan to address 76th UNGA session via video-link on Sep 24

2 minutes ago
 Five-day anti-polio drive kicks off in Sialkot dis ..

Five-day anti-polio drive kicks off in Sialkot district

2 minutes ago
 Australia Trade Minister Looks Forward to Meeting ..

Australia Trade Minister Looks Forward to Meeting With French Colleagues Amid Su ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.