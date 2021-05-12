European stocks open steady after slump

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :European stock markets steadied at the open on Wednesday, a day after slumping in line with global equities on fears that rising inflation could harm economic recovery from the pandemic.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.

3 percent to 6,970.32 points after shedding 2.5 percent Tuesday.

In the eurozone Wednesday, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index opened fractionally lower at 15,117.03 points and the Paris CAC 40 was up a few points at 6,268.63.