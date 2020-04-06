UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Rebound At Open

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 12:57 PM

European stocks rebound at open

Europe's stock markets rebounded in opening deals on Monday as some of the world's worst-hit countries reported falling death rates from the novel coronavirus

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Europe's stock markets rebounded in opening deals on Monday as some of the world's worst-hit countries reported falling death rates from the novel coronavirus.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies won 2.5 percent to 5,552.32 points compared with Friday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX jumped 3.9 percent to 9,896.66 points and the Paris CAC 40 leapt 3.4 percent to 4,295.46.

Milan's FTSE Mib added 3.3 percent to 16,925.

05 and Madrid's IBEX 3 rallied 3.0 percent to 6,777.50 points.

"European markets are trading higher because investors are shrugging off the pessimism," said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

"They are focused on more optimistic things: the slowing death rate caused by coronavirus.

"Italy, Spain, France, and Germany have all seen declining numbers.

"Some optimism does exist in New York's death numbers too, but it may be premature to comment on anything further because the infection rate is still on the rise in New York."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World France Germany London Paris Frankfurt Madrid New York Spain May Market All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM's amnesty scheme will stabilize national econom ..

2 minutes ago

Asia virus latest: Japan may declare emergency, Si ..

2 minutes ago

Asian markets boosted by hopes on virus but oil di ..

36 seconds ago

Monster storm strengthens in Pacific, lashing Vanu ..

2 minutes ago

Govt removes Shabbar Zaidi from the post of FBR Ch ..

12 minutes ago

Apple Distributes Over 20Mln Protective Masks Acro ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.