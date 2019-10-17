European stocks slip at open 17 October 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :European equities slid at the open on Thursday, as Brexit fears weighed on sentiment ahead of a crunch Brussels summit.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip firms dipped 0.1 percent to 7,164.40 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index shed 0.4 percent to 5,677.00 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 slid 0.1 percent to 12,656.24.