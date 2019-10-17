UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Slip At Open 17 October 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 12:51 PM

European stocks slip at open 17 October 2019

European equities slid at the open on Thursday, as Brexit fears weighed on sentiment ahead of a crunch Brussels summit

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :European equities slid at the open on Thursday, as Brexit fears weighed on sentiment ahead of a crunch Brussels summit.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip firms dipped 0.1 percent to 7,164.40 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index shed 0.4 percent to 5,677.00 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 slid 0.1 percent to 12,656.24.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Brussels London Paris Frankfurt Brexit

Recent Stories

Federal Minister admits govt’s mistake not to ta ..

17 minutes ago

Northern Irish rejection threatens Brexit deal as ..

1 minute ago

ICRC Sends 7 Trucks With Humanitarian Aid to Donba ..

1 minute ago

Serbia, Russia to Sign Nuclear Deal During Medvede ..

1 minute ago

Rosneft Dismisses Claims About Venezuela Offering ..

1 minute ago

Constant Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir may ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.