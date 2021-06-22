UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Waver At Open

Tue 22nd June 2021

European stocks waver at open

Europe's stock markets wavered at the open on Tuesday, as investors paused for breath after recent volatility driven by the US interest rate outlook.

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Europe's stock markets wavered at the open on Tuesday, as investors paused for breath after recent volatility driven by the US interest rate outlook.

In opening deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose almost 0.4 percent to 7,087.34 points.

The Paris CAC 40 increased nearly 0.1 percent to 6,606.71, while Frankfurt's DAX 30 index declined 0.1 percent to 15,586.32.

Most Asian indices rebounded Tuesday from the previous day's sell-off as concerns about the pace of expected Federal Reserve monetary tightening eased, while oil prices pushed to new two-year highs above $75 on demand optimism.

