Eurozone Inflation Accelerates to 5% in December 1st Time Since 1991 - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The 19-nation euro area's annual inflation sped up to 5% in December, up from 4.9% in November, the level last seen in August 1991, according to the Eurostat statistics agency.

"The euro area annual inflation rate was 5.

0% in December 2021, up from 4.9% in November. A year earlier, the rate was -0.3%. European Union annual inflation was 5.3% in December 2021, up from 5.2% in November. A year earlier, the rate was 0.3%," the EU body said in a statement.