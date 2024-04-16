Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.13275.07
GBP 349.35 341.80
EUR 298.27 292.98
JPY 1.82141.7821
SAR 74.95 73.33
AED 76.56 74.89
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
43377
LIBOR 3M 5.58927
LIBOR 6M 5.73163
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD276.90276.00273.80271.76268.93266.21264.03
EUR 293.93293.18291.19289.42286.83284.33282.44
GBP 344.10343.01340.34337.86334.44 331.13 328.50
