Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.13275.07

GBP 349.35 341.80

EUR 298.27 292.98

JPY 1.82141.7821

SAR 74.95 73.33

AED 76.56 74.89

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

43377

LIBOR 3M 5.58927

LIBOR 6M 5.73163

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD276.90276.00273.80271.76268.93266.21264.03

EUR 293.93293.18291.19289.42286.83284.33282.44

GBP 344.10343.01340.34337.86334.44 331.13 328.50

APP/as

