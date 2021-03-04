UrduPoint.com
Excise Dept Collected Rs62,178.904 Mln Taxes Till Feb: Chawla Told

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Excise dept collected Rs62,178.904 mln taxes till Feb: Chawla told

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Sindh Excise Department has collected a total of Rs62,178.904 million in terms of various taxes in the current financial year from July 2020 to February 2021.

However, last year it collected Rs54,483.406 million in the same period, the Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla told in a meeting on Thursday according to a statement.

Sindh Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Secretary Ajaz Ahmed Memon, Director Generals Haji Saleem Bhutto, Munir Ahmed Zardari and other officers also attended the meeting.

The meeting participants were informed that Rs6,493.287 million was collected under motor vehicle tax, Rs50,386.038 million under infrastructure cess, Rs417.399 million under professional tax, Rs80.037 million under cotton fee, Rs1379.307 million under property tax and Rs22.242 million under entertainment duty.

Addressing the meeting, Mukesh Kumar Chawla directed the officers to strive to achieve their tax targets before the end of the current financial year.

