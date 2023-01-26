UrduPoint.com

Exporters To Ensure Consignments Shipped Within 45 Days: ECC

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Exporters to ensure consignments shipped within 45 days: ECC

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday directed exporters to ensure the consignments are shipped within 45 days of quota allocation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday directed exporters to ensure the consignments are shipped within 45 days of quota allocation.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, said a press release issued here.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Power Mr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Mr. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi MNA/Ex-PM, SAPM on Finance Mr. Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Coordinator to PM on Commerce & Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, Governor SBP, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.

For the facilitation of export of sugar, the ECC after detailed discussion approved revised conditions for Provincial Cane Commissioners who will allocate quota within seven (07) days of the issuance of the notification.

The ECC decided the export proceeds shall be received either in advance through a banking channel, or within a period of sixty(60) days of the opening of LC for export of sugar.

Ministry of Commerce submitted a summary regarding export of sugar with proposals from SBP and PSMA on certain conditions regarding mode of payment and time period for realization of export proceeds.

It was informed that the ECC has already allowed export of a total of 250,000 MT of sugar on 3rd January, 2023.

However, certain queries have been raised by the stakeholders in the process of export of sugar.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Ishaq Dar Khurram Dastgir Khan January Commerce From Government Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Crown Prince visits Sharjah Safari

Crown Prince visits Sharjah Safari

7 minutes ago
 Govt committed to resolve problems of overseas Pak ..

Govt committed to resolve problems of overseas Pakistanis: Federal Minister for ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia Sees Record Increase in Housing Supply in 2 ..

Russia Sees Record Increase in Housing Supply in 2022 - Statistics

3 minutes ago
 Forman Christian College University (FCCU) hosts s ..

Forman Christian College University (FCCU) hosts seminar on anti smog drive

3 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues notices in j ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues notices in journalists' legislation case

3 minutes ago
 Municipal commissioner authorized 46 workers to co ..

Municipal commissioner authorized 46 workers to continue work on contract basis

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.