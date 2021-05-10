UrduPoint.com
Exports To Australia Reach At $229 Million In Last Ten Months: Razak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 02:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Sunday said that exports to Australia reached at $229 million in last ten months of current Fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to $177 million in same period of last FY 2019-20.

"We are glad to share that during July-April 2021, "our exports to Australia increased by 29 percent to $ 229 million as compared to $177 million in Jul-April 2020" the Adviser said this on his official twitters account.

He said this is the highest 10-months export to Australia ever.

The Adviser said the Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) recovery is led by the textile, beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and automobiles sectors.

The process of de-industrialization has been reversed and it bodes well for our exports, he said.

Razak Dawood said that industrial growth is closely related to export growth as industrial output is a source for availability of exports.

He said that it is heartening to note that the overall output of LSMI increased by 9 percent for July-March 2021 as compared to July-March 2020.

He said "I encourage exporters to aggressively export to this relatively untapped market and also commend the efforts of Ministry of Commerce trade and Investment Counselor Muhammad Ashraf and urge him to facilitate our exporters and investors even more."

