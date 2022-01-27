Faisalabad traders association meets Chairman FBR

A delegation of Super Market Association, Faisalabad visited Federal Board of Revenue (HQs) on Thursday and held a detailed meeting with Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :A delegation of Super Market Association, Faisalabad visited Federal board of Revenue (HQs) on Thursday and held a detailed meeting with Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed.

While Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting , Farrukh Habib and Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, both chaired the meeting, said a press release issues here.

Various issues related to Point of Sales were discussed during the meeting.

The President, Super Market Association, Faisalabad Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa informed the participants that all its 40 members had been integrated with FBR POS System, which was appreciated by the Chairman FBR.

On the issue of input adjustment from un-registered wholesalers/distributors, the Association was informed by FBR that in Finance Supplementary Act, 2022, it had been declared as Tier-1 Retailers.

Hence, their issue of input tax adjustment would soon be resolved under the relevant provisions of law.

The Chairman, FBR desired that the Dispute Committee of FBR and the Traders in Faisalabad would be activated for an amicable settlement of genuine/legal issues of Faisalabad traders.

During the meeting, the Chairman FBR reiterated that the government believed in collecting the rightful taxes by following the due process of law and FBR was taking all out measures to ensure facilitation of Traders community for an accelerated economic growth.

He further stated that he had already passed on necessary directions to Field Formations to work closely with trade bodies in order to ensure tax compliance in a transparent manner.

The delegation thanked Chairman FBR for listening to the grievances of traders and the desired assurance of speedy resolution of their problems.

The participants from FBR also included Qaisar Iqbal, Member (IR Operations), Dr. Nasser Janjua, Chief POS, Amir Amin Bhatti, Chief IR-Operations and Muhammad Anwar Chaudhry, Chief Sales Tax Operations. The delegation from Super Market Association, Faisalabad included Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa, President Super Market Association, Safdar Ali, Vice President, Muhammad Ashfaq, Vice President, Muhammad Saeed Ahmad, General Secretary, Rashid Sharif, Information Secretary and Muhammad Aslam, Member of the Association.