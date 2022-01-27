UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Traders Association Meets Chairman FBR

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Faisalabad traders association meets Chairman FBR

A delegation of Super Market Association, Faisalabad visited Federal Board of Revenue (HQs) on Thursday and held a detailed meeting with Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :A delegation of Super Market Association, Faisalabad visited Federal board of Revenue (HQs) on Thursday and held a detailed meeting with Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed.

While Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting , Farrukh Habib and Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, both chaired the meeting, said a press release issues here.

Various issues related to Point of Sales were discussed during the meeting.

The President, Super Market Association, Faisalabad Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa informed the participants that all its 40 members had been integrated with FBR POS System, which was appreciated by the Chairman FBR.

On the issue of input adjustment from un-registered wholesalers/distributors, the Association was informed by FBR that in Finance Supplementary Act, 2022, it had been declared as Tier-1 Retailers.

Hence, their issue of input tax adjustment would soon be resolved under the relevant provisions of law.

The Chairman, FBR desired that the Dispute Committee of FBR and the Traders in Faisalabad would be activated for an amicable settlement of genuine/legal issues of Faisalabad traders.

During the meeting, the Chairman FBR reiterated that the government believed in collecting the rightful taxes by following the due process of law and FBR was taking all out measures to ensure facilitation of Traders community for an accelerated economic growth.

He further stated that he had already passed on necessary directions to Field Formations to work closely with trade bodies in order to ensure tax compliance in a transparent manner.

The delegation thanked Chairman FBR for listening to the grievances of traders and the desired assurance of speedy resolution of their problems.

The participants from FBR also included Qaisar Iqbal, Member (IR Operations), Dr. Nasser Janjua, Chief POS, Amir Amin Bhatti, Chief IR-Operations and Muhammad Anwar Chaudhry, Chief Sales Tax Operations. The delegation from Super Market Association, Faisalabad included Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa, President Super Market Association, Safdar Ali, Vice President, Muhammad Ashfaq, Vice President, Muhammad Saeed Ahmad, General Secretary, Rashid Sharif, Information Secretary and Muhammad Aslam, Member of the Association.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Resolution Faisalabad Rashid FBR Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Number of Injured in Tajik-Kyrgyz Border Shooting ..

Number of Injured in Tajik-Kyrgyz Border Shooting Rises to 6, All Citizens of Ta ..

1 minute ago
 Nawaz unlikely to return to Pakistan, says Shujaat ..

Nawaz unlikely to return to Pakistan, says Shujaat

1 minute ago
 UNICEF Sending Staff, Supplies to Mozambique Hit b ..

UNICEF Sending Staff, Supplies to Mozambique Hit by Tropical Storm

2 minutes ago
 Russia, WHO Discuss Int'l Accreditation of Russian ..

Russia, WHO Discuss Int'l Accreditation of Russian Regulatory Agencies - Health ..

2 minutes ago
 Historical treasures discovered by accident in Tar ..

Historical treasures discovered by accident in Tarbela Ghazi

5 minutes ago
 Iran qualify for 2022 World Cup finals with 1-0 wi ..

Iran qualify for 2022 World Cup finals with 1-0 win over Iraq

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>