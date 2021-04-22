UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR All Set To Achieve Revenue Collection Target Of Rs 4767bn

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:40 PM

FBR all set to achieve revenue collection target of Rs 4767bn

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is all set to achieve the revised tax collection target of Rs 4,767 billion during the current fiscal year (2020-21) as it had already collected Rs 3,390 billion during the first three quarters.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had agreed to downward revise tax collection target from Rs 4,967 billion to Rs 4,767 billion for the current fiscal year.

During the first nine months FY 2021, FBR collected Rs 3,390 billion against target of Rs 3,290 billion, hence exceeding the target by Rs 100 billion. The collection also indicated growth of 10 percent as compared to the tax collection during same period last year.

During the month of March, FBR collected Rs 475 billion against target of 439 billion, achieving 108% of the targeted collection, according to official data.

On the other hand, during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year, the board disbursed refunds of Rs 177 billion as compared to Rs 102 billion last year, an increase of 74%.

The Income tax collection stood at Rs 1,251 billion against the target of Rs 1,290 billion, which indicated a shortfall of Rs 39 billion.

However, the Sales Tax grew to Rs 1,570 billion against target of Rs 1,320 billion, surpassing the target by Rs 250 and an increase of 19 percent from Rs 1,310 billion collected in the same period of last year.

Likewise, the Federal excise duty (FED) collections stood at Rs 196 billion against the target of Rs 221 billion with shortfall of Rs 25 billion. However FED grew by 40 percent as compared to the same period last year.

Collection of Custom Duty rose to Rs 546 billion against the target of Rs 492 billion, surpassing target by Rs 54 billion while as compared to the last year these increased by 11 percent.

The Income tax returns have reached to 2.8 million compared to 2.6 million last year, showing an increase of 8 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Same March FBR All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Riding The Tiger: Indian Surrender Continues

2 minutes ago

Dubai recorded AED22.9 billion in real estate tran ..

2 minutes ago

Bollywood star Arshi Khan contracts COVID-19

4 minutes ago

3rd cycle of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global ..

17 minutes ago

PM says reforms in tax system Govt’s top priorit ..

31 minutes ago

AED3.8 billion of weeklong real estate transaction ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.