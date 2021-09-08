FBR to complete licensing of IT service provider soon

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has issued rules for licensing of IT Service Providers, rendering IT services to retailers undergoing integration with FBR vide SRO 1063 (I)/2021 dated 24th August, 2021.

The operationalization of licensing regime might take some time to complete the licensing process, said a press release issued by FBR here on Tuesday.

In order to facilitate the retailers and with seamless integration, the current IT service providers will continue to provide services to their client till such time the Board notifies the licensed IT service providers.