UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR To Curb Under Invoicing Of Imports

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 07:03 PM

FBR to curb under invoicing of imports

Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Shabbar Zaidi on Wednesday said FBR is taking measures to curb under invoicing of imports.In a tweet, the FBR chairman said, "FBR is seriously working to curb under invoicing of imports

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) Federal board of Revenue Chairman Shabbar Zaidi on Wednesday said FBR is taking measures to curb under invoicing of imports.In a tweet, the FBR chairman said, "FBR is seriously working to curb under invoicing of imports.

Valuation system and processes are being improved. Nevertheless, FBR seeks the support of business community, including chambers of commerce on this matter. This is highly important to save local industry."He said the decision has been taken facilitate importers over imports.

He warned importers against under invoicing and low disclosure of imports, adding that strict actions will be taken against violators.

The changes have been made in unit of merriment system and valuation unit.The FBR chief said importers had made some more suggestions in this regard and following the suggestions, the FBR will take further changes.Shabbar Zaidi said the FBR has achieved 90 per cent of the major tax fixed target in the first quarter, adding that measures against under invoicing helped in reducing imports less than $3 billion.He said the trader community has been warned for less disclosure and under voicing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Chambers Of Commerce FBR Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber highlights latest developments in ..

19 minutes ago

Committee examined complaints received during Hajj ..

45 seconds ago

Russia Delivers 200,000 Packages of Insulin Drugs ..

47 seconds ago

Farhan, Tayyab cause upsets to clash in Pakistan I ..

50 seconds ago

KP Chief Secretary annoys over new polio cases; ex ..

54 seconds ago

Srinagar Jamia Masjid re-opened after August 5

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.