UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDI Inflows Indicate Restoration Of Investors' Confidence:Spokesman Of Finance Ministry, Omar Hamid Khan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 47 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 02:29 PM

FDI inflows indicate restoration of investors' confidence:Spokesman of Finance Ministry, Omar Hamid Khan

Spokesman of Finance Ministry, Omar Hamid Khan, Friday said that the measures taken by the government to stabilize economy of the country and restore investors' confidence were yielding results as indicated by the latest data related to Foreign Direct Investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ):Spokesman of Finance Ministry, Omar Hamid Khan, Friday said that the measures taken by the government to stabilize economy of the country and restore investors' confidence were yielding results as indicated by the latest data related to Foreign Direct Investment.

In a tweet here, he said that the Foreign Direct Investment had surged by 112 percent during the month of September 2019, which is highest in last 26 months.

He said that during the first quarter of current fiscal year (July-September), the total foreign investments rose by 137 percent.

"Government's measures to stabilize the economy and restore investor confidence are yielding results.

Foreign Direct Investment up by 112% in Sept 2019, the highest in last 26 months. During Jul-Sep 2019 total foreign investment rises 137%," the spokesman tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention here that the State Bank of Pakistan in its latest report said that the total foreign investments into the country increased from US $374.1 million last year to Rs886.6 million during July-September (2019-20), posting 137 percent growth.

While during the first quarter of the current fiscal year the foreign private investment increased by 51 percent, from $374.1 million last year to $564.8 million, the SBP data revealed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan September 2019 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

11 minutes ago

Spanish Airlines Iberia, Vueling Cancel 50 Flights ..

13 minutes ago

China Reaches 2019 Target for Job Creation in Firs ..

13 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price rises to $59.54 a barrel T ..

30 minutes ago

Azhar Ali to lead Test matches, Babar Azam to T20s

37 minutes ago

JUI-F fails to get diplomats’ support for its Az ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.