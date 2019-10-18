FDI inflows indicate restoration of investors' confidence:Spokesman of Finance Ministry, Omar Hamid Khan

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ):Spokesman of Finance Ministry, Omar Hamid Khan, Friday said that the measures taken by the government to stabilize economy of the country and restore investors' confidence were yielding results as indicated by the latest data related to Foreign Direct Investment.

In a tweet here, he said that the Foreign Direct Investment had surged by 112 percent during the month of September 2019, which is highest in last 26 months.

He said that during the first quarter of current fiscal year (July-September), the total foreign investments rose by 137 percent.

"Government's measures to stabilize the economy and restore investor confidence are yielding results.

Foreign Direct Investment up by 112% in Sept 2019, the highest in last 26 months. During Jul-Sep 2019 total foreign investment rises 137%," the spokesman tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention here that the State Bank of Pakistan in its latest report said that the total foreign investments into the country increased from US $374.1 million last year to Rs886.6 million during July-September (2019-20), posting 137 percent growth.

While during the first quarter of the current fiscal year the foreign private investment increased by 51 percent, from $374.1 million last year to $564.8 million, the SBP data revealed.