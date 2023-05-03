Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) signs data sharing agreements with Sindh, Balochistan revenue boards

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has entered into data-sharing agreements with the boards of revenue of Sindh and Balochistan, as per Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's vision to enhance efficiency and transparency in the tax collection system and promote digital integration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has entered into data-sharing agreements with the boards of revenue of Sindh and Balochistan, as per Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's vision to enhance efficiency and transparency in the tax collection system and promote digital integration.

Under the recently signed agreements, the two organizations will share specified digital data including related to land/property ownership and agricultural income, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

This would help improve their tax collection activities in their respective domains.

Member Reform Wing and Special Cell (R&S), Board of Revenue Syed Ahmed Ali Shah signed an agreement in Karachi on behalf of the Sindh government while Senior Member Board of Revenue Balochistan, Roshan Ali Shaikh signed the agreement in Quetta.

The FBR was represented by Member (IT), Abdul Majid Yousfani in both agreements.

The agreements envisage further developing the integrated IT-based platforms through which automated exchange of data will be possible in the future.

FBR has been making consistent efforts to acquire third party data by linking its IT systems with different provincial departments and other organizations in order to broaden the tax base and improve transparency in tax collection system.

For this purpose, agreements have already been signed with provincial excise and taxation departments and development authorities, from where valuable data is being acquired.