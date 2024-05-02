'Field Staff Providing Guidance To Growers For Increasing Cotton Yield'
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The agriculture department is actively providing guidance and assistance
to growers for increasing cotton production in the province.
Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Khalid Mehmood said this while visiting
JK Model Farm in Chak No107-JB on Thursday.
He said the agriculture department had cultivated cotton on four acres in the model
form the last year and obtained 35 maunds per acre production.
He said that agriculture officials concentrated on pest scouting of the cotton crop after its cultivation on model farm in addition to ensuring use of proper pesticide, herbicides and fertilizers which caused increase in the cotton production.
He said that agriculture department also activated its field staff to provide guidance and assistance to cotton growers so that they could get maximum yield.
Manager JK Model Farm Ali Ahmad briefed the DD agriculture and said that 25 acres of land was brought under cultivation of cotton this year.
He said that hybrid approved varieties of cotton were cultivated in the model farm which had sufficient resistance against disease and pest attack in addition to having efficiency to give maximum production even during unfavorable climate.
He also directed the officials to ensure provision of quality seed, fertilizer and pesticides on appropriate rates to farmers. In this connection they should also visit the markets regularly and take strict action against profiteers and black-marketers without any discrimination, he added.
