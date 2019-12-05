UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finance Ministry Terms News Report On $10.4b New Loans As Inaccurate, Misleading

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 10:12 PM

Finance Ministry terms news report on $10.4b new loans as inaccurate, misleading

Finance Division here on Thursday described as inaccurate and misleading a news report appearing in a section of the press contending that the government's foreign borrowing increased by US$ 10.4 billion from 18th August 2018 to 30th September 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Finance Division here on Thursday described as inaccurate and misleading a news report appearing in a section of the press contending that the government's foreign borrowing increased by US$ 10.4 billion from 18th August 2018 to 30th September 2019.

According to a press release issued here, the Finance Division has contended that the report is not only misleading, but also against the national interest as it sends erroneous signals to the markets, which can have potentially negative consequences for Pakistan's rapidly stabilizing economy.

It is critical to understand that the figure of US$ 10.4 billion is gross inflows and does not take into account the debt retirement of US$ 9.1 billion during the same period.

Finance Division has emphasized that for the sake of clarity, it must be noted that reporting gross external debt inflows only presents one side of the picture, ignoring outflows on account of repayments, which are the other side of the picture, and a prerequisite to calculate the net or actual increase in external indebtedness of the country, it added.

Finance Division further noted that while gross external public debt disbursement was US$ 10.4 billion during 18th August 2018 to 30th September 2019, deducting the US$ 9.1 billion which the government paid back during the said period leaves a net figure of US$ 1.3 billion.

Meanwhile, the real addition in external public debt under the present government was US$ 1.3 billion, not US$ 10.4 billion as claimed by a section of the press.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Same August September 2018 2019 Market From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Banking sector remains positive in Q3

58 minutes ago

Govt intend to increase pension of EOBI beneficiar ..

1 minute ago

Senate body stresses for in time completion of meg ..

1 minute ago

No decision to reduce age limit for govt servants, ..

1 minute ago

OPEC+ Committee Recommends Deeper Oil Output Cuts ..

1 minute ago

Elections in DPR Do Not Depend on Ukrainian Electo ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.