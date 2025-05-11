Ahsan Iqbal Chairs Progress Review Meeting Of CPEC
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday chaired a progress review meeting of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
The meeting was attended by officials from Ministry of Communications, Economic Affairs Division, board of Investment, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, National Highways Authority, Quetta Electric Supply Company, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, and Gwadar Development Authority.
Officials from all provincial governments attended the meeting online, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Planning and Development
Key issues discussed during the meeting were formation of agricultural technology working groups to spearhead innovation and cooperation in agro sciences, arrangements for hosting 5th JWG Meeting in Pakistan, preparations for forthcoming JCC in June, distribution of agricultural equipment, operationalization of Gwadar’s desalination plant, and installation of 15 000 household solar power lighting units in Balochistan.
Regarding preparations of JCC, Minister was briefed by relevant departments about their Joint Working Group meetings’ status.
He directed them to complete all meetings in May 2025. Regarding the substantial agricultural assistance given recently to Pakistan by China, which includes 12 billion rupees' worth of agricultural machinery and equipment, Minister directed provincial departments to distribute them to grassroots departments within 10 days.
Tje PARC official briefed Planning minister that the donated machinery includes 40 tractors, 40 multipurpose harvesters, and other machinery, which will enhance the capacity of agricultural research institutions and farming communities in Pakistan, ultimately contributing to the country's food security and economic development.
“All provinces must shift towards agricultural mechanization to enhance the capacity of Pakistan's agricultural production," emphasized the Minister.
Special secretaries of agriculture from provinces briefed the minister on their status of agricultural machinery distribution plans.
Most of the provinces had done all required meetings with stakeholders and stated that they had received demand from relevant departments.
Minister directed them to expedite the distribution of machinery as per their plan.
During the meeting, the installation status of Chinese donated solar systems to Balochistan was also discussed.
During the last meeting, the Minister had directed the Balochistan government's Energy Department to complete a list of 15000 beneficiaries and upload their list on website to ensure transparency.
The Minister was briefed by relevant officials that installation has been completed in 7 districts while installation process in remaining 29 districts is underway.
Stressing the fact that this project will address energy shortages and climate-related concerns, the Minister instructed the authories to expedite the process of installation in all 36 districts.
Furthermore, Minister Ahsan Iqbal strictly directed Power Division, Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), and Ministry of Maritime Affairs to ensure completion of transmission line to Gwadar South Free Zone so that the Desalination Plant of 1.2MGD can be operationalized at the earliest.
