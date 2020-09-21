KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 21 09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0226% PA 0.7274% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0256% PA 0.7756% PA

For 12 months 0.1263% PA 1.0013% PA

For 2 Years 0.1263% PA 1.5013% PA

For 3 Years 0.1263% PA 1.7513% PA

For 4 years 0.1263% PA 2.0013% PA

For 5 years 0.1263% PA 2.1263% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 21-09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1969% PA 0.5531% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1578% PA 0.5923% PA

For 12 Months -0.0746% PA 0.8004% PA

For 2 Years -0.0746% PA 1.3004% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0746% PA 1.5504% PA

For 4 years -0.0746% PA 1.8004% PA

For 5 years -0.0746% PA 1.9254% PA

EURO VALUE 21 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2684% PA 1.0184% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2436% PA 0.9936% PA

For 12 Months 0.1786% PA 1.0536% PA

For 2 Years 0.1786% PA 1.5536% PA

For 3 Years 0.1786% PA 1.8036% PA

For 4 years 0.1786% PA 2.0536% PA

For 5 years 0.1786% PA 2.1786% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1522% PA 0.5978% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2142% PA 0.5358% PA

For 12 Months 0.1645% PA 0.7105% PA

For 2 Years 0.1645% PA 1.2105% PA

For 3 Years 0.1645% PA 1.4605% PA

For 4 Years 0.1645% PA 1.7105% PA

For 5 years 0.1645% PA 1.8355% PA