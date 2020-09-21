Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 21 09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0226% PA 0.7274% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0256% PA 0.7756% PA
For 12 months 0.1263% PA 1.0013% PA
For 2 Years 0.1263% PA 1.5013% PA
For 3 Years 0.1263% PA 1.7513% PA
For 4 years 0.1263% PA 2.0013% PA
For 5 years 0.1263% PA 2.1263% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 21-09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1969% PA 0.5531% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1578% PA 0.5923% PA
For 12 Months -0.0746% PA 0.8004% PA
For 2 Years -0.0746% PA 1.3004% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0746% PA 1.5504% PA
For 4 years -0.0746% PA 1.8004% PA
For 5 years -0.0746% PA 1.9254% PA
EURO VALUE 21 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2684% PA 1.0184% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2436% PA 0.9936% PA
For 12 Months 0.1786% PA 1.0536% PA
For 2 Years 0.1786% PA 1.5536% PA
For 3 Years 0.1786% PA 1.8036% PA
For 4 years 0.1786% PA 2.0536% PA
For 5 years 0.1786% PA 2.1786% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1522% PA 0.5978% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2142% PA 0.5358% PA
For 12 Months 0.1645% PA 0.7105% PA
For 2 Years 0.1645% PA 1.2105% PA
For 3 Years 0.1645% PA 1.4605% PA
For 4 Years 0.1645% PA 1.7105% PA
For 5 years 0.1645% PA 1.8355% PA