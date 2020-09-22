Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 22 09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0246% PA 0.7254% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0253% PA 0.7753% PA
For 12 months 0.1239% PA 0.9989% PA
For 2 Years 0.1239% PA 1.4989% PA
For 3 Years 0.1239% PA 1.7489% PA
For 4 years 0.1239% PA 1.9989% PA
For 5 years 0.1239% PA 2.1239% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 22-09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1980% PA 0.5520% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1686% PA 0.5814% PA
For 12 Months -0.1081% PA 0.7669% PA
For 2 Years -0.1081% PA 1.2669% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1081% PA 1.5169% PA
For 4 years -0.1081% PA 1.7669% PA
For 5 years -0.1081% PA 1.8919% PA
EURO VALUE 22 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2719% PA 1.0219% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2471% PA 0.9971% PA
For 12 Months 0.1821% PA 1.0571% PA
For 2 Years 0.1821% PA 1.5571% PA
For 3 Years 0.1821% PA 1.8071% PA
For 4 years 0.1821% PA 2.0571% PA
For 5 years 0.1821% PA 2.1821% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1522% PA 0.5978% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2142% PA 0.5358% PA
For 12 Months 0.1645% PA 0.7105% PA
For 2 Years 0.1645% PA 1.2105% PA
For 3 Years 0.1645% PA 1.4605% PA
For 4 Years 0.1645% PA 1.7105% PA
For 5 years 0.1645% PA 1.8355% PA