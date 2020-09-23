Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Wed 23rd September 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 23 09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0268% PA 0.7233% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0229% PA 0.7729% PA
For 12 months 0.1285% PA 1.0035% PA
For 2 Years 0.1285% PA 1.5035% PA
For 3 Years 0.1285% PA 1.7535% PA
For 4 years 0.1285% PA 2.0035% PA
For 5 years 0.1285% PA 2.1285% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 23-09 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1934% PA 0.5566% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1715% PA 0.5785% PA
For 12 Months -0.1069% PA 0.7681% PA
For 2 Years -0.1069% PA 1.2681% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1069% PA 1.5181% PA
For 4 years -0.1069% PA 1.7681% PA
For 5 years -0.1069% PA 1.8931% PA
EURO VALUE 23 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2673% PA 1.0173% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2449% PA 0.9949% PA
For 12 Months 0.1810% PA 1.0560% PA
For 2 Years 0.1810% PA 1.5560% PA
For 3 Years 0.1810% PA 1.8060% PA
For 4 years 0.1810% PA 2.0560% PA
For 5 years 0.1810% PA 2.1810% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23 09 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1522% PA 0.5978% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2142% PA 0.5358% PA
For 12 Months 0.1645% PA 0.7105% PA
For 2 Years 0.1645% PA 1.2105% PA
For 3 Years 0.1645% PA 1.4605% PA
For 4 Years 0.1645% PA 1.7105% PA
For 5 years 0.1645% PA 1.8355% PA