KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 23 09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0268% PA 0.7233% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0229% PA 0.7729% PA

For 12 months 0.1285% PA 1.0035% PA

For 2 Years 0.1285% PA 1.5035% PA

For 3 Years 0.1285% PA 1.7535% PA

For 4 years 0.1285% PA 2.0035% PA

For 5 years 0.1285% PA 2.1285% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 23-09 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1934% PA 0.5566% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1715% PA 0.5785% PA

For 12 Months -0.1069% PA 0.7681% PA

For 2 Years -0.1069% PA 1.2681% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1069% PA 1.5181% PA

For 4 years -0.1069% PA 1.7681% PA

For 5 years -0.1069% PA 1.8931% PA

EURO VALUE 23 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2673% PA 1.0173% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2449% PA 0.9949% PA

For 12 Months 0.1810% PA 1.0560% PA

For 2 Years 0.1810% PA 1.5560% PA

For 3 Years 0.1810% PA 1.8060% PA

For 4 years 0.1810% PA 2.0560% PA

For 5 years 0.1810% PA 2.1810% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23 09 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1522% PA 0.5978% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2142% PA 0.5358% PA

For 12 Months 0.1645% PA 0.7105% PA

For 2 Years 0.1645% PA 1.2105% PA

For 3 Years 0.1645% PA 1.4605% PA

For 4 Years 0.1645% PA 1.7105% PA

For 5 years 0.1645% PA 1.8355% PA