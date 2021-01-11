KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Jan 11 (Pakistan Point news - 11th Jan, 2021 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 11-01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0253% PA 0.7248% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0012% PA 0.7513% PA

For 12 months 0.0793% PA 0.9543% PA

For 2 Years 0.0793% PA 1.4543% PA

For 3 Years 0.0793% PA 1.7043% PA

For 4 years 0.0793% PA 1.9543% PA

For 5 years 0.0793% PA 2.0793% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 11 01 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.2233% PA 0.5268% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2153% PA 0.5348% PA

For 12 Months -0.1710% PA 0.7040% PA

For 2 Years -0.

1710% PA 1.2040% PA

For 3 Years -0.1710% PA 1.4540% PA

For 4 years -0.1710% PA 1.7040% PA

For 5 years -0.1710% PA 1.8290% PA

EURO VALUE 11 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3171% PA 1.0671% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2881% PA 1.0381% PA

For 12 Months 0.2441% PA 1.1191% PA

For 2 Years 0.2441% PA 1.6191% PA

For 3 Years 0.2441% PA 1.8691% PA

For 4 years 0.2441% PA 2.1191% PA

For 5 years 0.2441% PA 2.2441% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12 01 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1722% PA 0.5778% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1943% PA 0.5557% PA

For 12 Months 0.2023% PA 0.6727% PA

For 2 Years 0.2023% PA 1.1727% PA

For 3 Years 0.2023% PA 1.4227% PA

For 4 Years 0.2023% PA 1.6727% PA

For 5 years 0.2023% PA 1.7977% PA