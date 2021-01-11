Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Jan 11 (Pakistan Point news - 11th Jan, 2021 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 11-01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0253% PA 0.7248% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0012% PA 0.7513% PA
For 12 months 0.0793% PA 0.9543% PA
For 2 Years 0.0793% PA 1.4543% PA
For 3 Years 0.0793% PA 1.7043% PA
For 4 years 0.0793% PA 1.9543% PA
For 5 years 0.0793% PA 2.0793% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 11 01 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.2233% PA 0.5268% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2153% PA 0.5348% PA
For 12 Months -0.1710% PA 0.7040% PA
For 2 Years -0.
1710% PA 1.2040% PA
For 3 Years -0.1710% PA 1.4540% PA
For 4 years -0.1710% PA 1.7040% PA
For 5 years -0.1710% PA 1.8290% PA
EURO VALUE 11 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3171% PA 1.0671% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2881% PA 1.0381% PA
For 12 Months 0.2441% PA 1.1191% PA
For 2 Years 0.2441% PA 1.6191% PA
For 3 Years 0.2441% PA 1.8691% PA
For 4 years 0.2441% PA 2.1191% PA
For 5 years 0.2441% PA 2.2441% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12 01 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1722% PA 0.5778% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1943% PA 0.5557% PA
For 12 Months 0.2023% PA 0.6727% PA
For 2 Years 0.2023% PA 1.1727% PA
For 3 Years 0.2023% PA 1.4227% PA
For 4 Years 0.2023% PA 1.6727% PA
For 5 years 0.2023% PA 1.7977% PA