Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 02-03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0616% PA 0.6884% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0470% PA 0.7030% PA
For 12 months 0.0338% PA 0.9088% PA
For 2 Years 0.0338% PA 1.4088% PA
For 3 Years 0.0338% PA 1.6588% PA
For 4 years 0.0338% PA 1.9088% PA
For 5 years 0.0338% PA 2.0338% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 02 03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1840% PA 0.5660% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1673% PA 0.5828% PA
For 12 Months -0.1040% PA 0.7710% PA
For 2 Years -0.1040% PA 1.2710% PA
For 3 Years -0.
1040% PA 1.5210% PA
For 4 years -0.1040% PA 1.7710% PA
For 5 years -0.1040% PA 1.8960% PA
EURO VALUE 02 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3017% PA 1.0517% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2633% PA 1.0133% PA
For 12 Months 0.2301% PA 1.1051% PA
For 2 Years 0.2301% PA 1.6051% PA
For 3 Years 0.2301% PA 1.8551% PA
For 4 years 0.2301% PA 2.1051% PA
For 5 years 0.2301% PA 2.2301% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1680% PA 0.5820% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1993% PA 0.5507% PA
For 12 Months -0.2058% PA 0.6692% PA
For 2 Years -0.2058% PA 1.1692% PA
For 3 Years -0.2058% PA 1.4192% PA
For 4 Years -0.2058% PA 1.6692% PA
For 5 years -0.2058% PA 1.7942% PA