KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 02-03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0616% PA 0.6884% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0470% PA 0.7030% PA

For 12 months 0.0338% PA 0.9088% PA

For 2 Years 0.0338% PA 1.4088% PA

For 3 Years 0.0338% PA 1.6588% PA

For 4 years 0.0338% PA 1.9088% PA

For 5 years 0.0338% PA 2.0338% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 02 03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1840% PA 0.5660% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1673% PA 0.5828% PA

For 12 Months -0.1040% PA 0.7710% PA

For 2 Years -0.1040% PA 1.2710% PA

For 3 Years -0.

1040% PA 1.5210% PA

For 4 years -0.1040% PA 1.7710% PA

For 5 years -0.1040% PA 1.8960% PA

EURO VALUE 02 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3017% PA 1.0517% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2633% PA 1.0133% PA

For 12 Months 0.2301% PA 1.1051% PA

For 2 Years 0.2301% PA 1.6051% PA

For 3 Years 0.2301% PA 1.8551% PA

For 4 years 0.2301% PA 2.1051% PA

For 5 years 0.2301% PA 2.2301% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1680% PA 0.5820% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1993% PA 0.5507% PA

For 12 Months -0.2058% PA 0.6692% PA

For 2 Years -0.2058% PA 1.1692% PA

For 3 Years -0.2058% PA 1.4192% PA

For 4 Years -0.2058% PA 1.6692% PA

For 5 years -0.2058% PA 1.7942% PA