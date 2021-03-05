Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 05-03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0563% PA 0.6938% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0390% PA 0.7110% PA
For 12 months 0.0320% PA 0.9070% PA
For 2 Years 0.0320% PA 1.4086% PA
For 3 Years 0.0320% PA 1.6570% PA
For 4 years 0.0320% PA 1.9070% PA
For 5 years 0.0320% PA 2.0320% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 05 03 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1764% PA 0.5736% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1575% PA 0.5925% PA
For 12 Months -0.0970% PA 0.7780% PA
For 2 Years -0.0970% PA 1.2780% PA
For 3 Years -0.
0970% PA 1.5280% PA
For 4 years -0.0970% PA 1.7780% PA
For 5 years -0.0970% PA 1.9030% PA
EURO VALUE 05 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3010% PA 1.0510% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2723% PA 1.0223% PA
For 12 Months 0.2404% PA 1.1154% PA
For 2 Years 0.2404% PA 1.6154% PA
For 3 Years 0.2404% PA 1.8654% PA
For 4 years 0.2404% PA 2.1154% PA
For 5 years 0.2404% PA 2.2404% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 05 03 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1667% PA 0.5833% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2022% PA 0.5478% PA
For 12 Months -0.2033% PA 0.6717% PA
For 2 Years -0.2033% PA 1.1717% PA
For 3 Years -0.2033% PA 1.4217% PA
For 4 Years -0.2033% PA 1.6717% PA
For 5 years -0.2033% PA 1.7967% PA