KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 05-03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0563% PA 0.6938% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0390% PA 0.7110% PA

For 12 months 0.0320% PA 0.9070% PA

For 2 Years 0.0320% PA 1.4086% PA

For 3 Years 0.0320% PA 1.6570% PA

For 4 years 0.0320% PA 1.9070% PA

For 5 years 0.0320% PA 2.0320% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 05 03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1764% PA 0.5736% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1575% PA 0.5925% PA

For 12 Months -0.0970% PA 0.7780% PA

For 2 Years -0.0970% PA 1.2780% PA

For 3 Years -0.

0970% PA 1.5280% PA

For 4 years -0.0970% PA 1.7780% PA

For 5 years -0.0970% PA 1.9030% PA

EURO VALUE 05 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3010% PA 1.0510% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2723% PA 1.0223% PA

For 12 Months 0.2404% PA 1.1154% PA

For 2 Years 0.2404% PA 1.6154% PA

For 3 Years 0.2404% PA 1.8654% PA

For 4 years 0.2404% PA 2.1154% PA

For 5 years 0.2404% PA 2.2404% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 05 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1667% PA 0.5833% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2022% PA 0.5478% PA

For 12 Months -0.2033% PA 0.6717% PA

For 2 Years -0.2033% PA 1.1717% PA

For 3 Years -0.2033% PA 1.4217% PA

For 4 Years -0.2033% PA 1.6717% PA

For 5 years -0.2033% PA 1.7967% PA