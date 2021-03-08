(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Mar 08 (Pakistan Point news - 8th Mar, 2021 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 08-03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0745% PA 0.6755% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0468% PA 0.7033% PA

For 12 months 0.0338% PA 0.9088% PA

For 2 Years 0.0338% PA 1.4088% PA

For 3 Years 0.0338% PA 1.6588% PA

For 4 years 0.0338% PA 1.9088% PA

For 5 years 0.0338% PA 2.0338% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 08 03 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1745% PA 0.5755% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1531% PA 0.5969% PA

For 12 Months -0.0970% PA 0.7780% PA

For 2 Years -0.0970% PA 1.

2780% PA

For 3 Years -0.0970% PA 1.5280% PA

For 4 years -0.0970% PA 1.7780% PA

For 5 years -0.0970% PA 1.9030% PA

EURO VALUE 08 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3000% PA 1.0500% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2711% PA 1.0211% PA

For 12 Months 0.2399% PA 1.1149% PA

For 2 Years 0.2399% PA 1.6149% PA

For 3 Years 0.2399% PA 1.8649% PA

For 4 years 0.2399% PA 2.1149% PA

For 5 years 0.2399% PA 2.2399% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08 03 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1632% PA 0.5833% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1968% PA 0.5532% PA

For 12 Months -0.2062% PA 0.6688% PA

For 2 Years -0.2062% PA 1.1688% PA

For 3 Years -0.2062% PA 1.4188% PA

For 4 Years -0.2062% PA 1.6688% PA

For 5 years -0.2062% PA 1.7938% PA