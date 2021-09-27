Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Mon 27th September 2021
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 27 09 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1178% PA 0.6323% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0950% PA 0.6550% PA
For 12 months -0.0210% PA 0.8540% PA
For 2 Years -0.0210% PA 1.3540% PA
For 3 Years -0.0210% PA 1.6040% PA
For 4 years -0.0210% PA 1.8540% PA
For 5 years -0.0210% PA 1.9790% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 27 09 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1736% PA 0.5764% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1351% PA 0.6149% PA
For 12 Months 0.0235% PA 0.8985% PA
For 2 Years 0.0235% PA 1.3985% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0235% PA 1.6485% PA
For 4 years 0.0235% PA 1.8985% PA
For 5 years 0.0253% PA 2.0235% PA
EURO VALUE 27 09 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3060% PA 1.0560% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2869% PA 1.0369% PA
For 12 Months 0.2477% PA 1.1227% PA
For 2 Years 0.2477% PA 1.6227% PA
For 3 Years 0.2477% PA 1.8727% PA
For 4 years 0.2477% PA 2.1227% PA
For 5 years 0.2477% PA 2.2477% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27 09 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1787% PA 0.5713% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1995% PA 0.5505% PA
For 12 Months 0.1880% PA 0.6870% PA
For 2 Years 0.1880% PA 1.1870% PA
For 3 Years 0.1880% PA 1.4370% PA
For 4 Years 0.1880% PA 1.6870% PA
For 5 years 0.1880% PA 1.8120% PA