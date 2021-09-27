UrduPoint.com

Foreign Currency Account Scheme

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 09:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 27 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1178% PA 0.6323% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0950% PA 0.6550% PA

For 12 months -0.0210% PA 0.8540% PA

For 2 Years -0.0210% PA 1.3540% PA

For 3 Years -0.0210% PA 1.6040% PA

For 4 years -0.0210% PA 1.8540% PA

For 5 years -0.0210% PA 1.9790% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 27 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1736% PA 0.5764% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1351% PA 0.6149% PA

For 12 Months 0.0235% PA 0.8985% PA

For 2 Years 0.0235% PA 1.3985% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0235% PA 1.6485% PA

For 4 years 0.0235% PA 1.8985% PA

For 5 years 0.0253% PA 2.0235% PA

EURO VALUE 27 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3060% PA 1.0560% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2869% PA 1.0369% PA

For 12 Months 0.2477% PA 1.1227% PA

For 2 Years 0.2477% PA 1.6227% PA

For 3 Years 0.2477% PA 1.8727% PA

For 4 years 0.2477% PA 2.1227% PA

For 5 years 0.2477% PA 2.2477% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1787% PA 0.5713% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1995% PA 0.5505% PA

For 12 Months 0.1880% PA 0.6870% PA

For 2 Years 0.1880% PA 1.1870% PA

For 3 Years 0.1880% PA 1.4370% PA

For 4 Years 0.1880% PA 1.6870% PA

For 5 years 0.1880% PA 1.8120% PA

