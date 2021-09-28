Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 28 09 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1178% PA 0.6323% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0946% PA 0.6554% PA
For 12 months -0.0204% PA 0.8546% PA
For 2 Years -0.0204% PA 1.3546% PA
For 3 Years -0.0204% PA 1.6046% PA
For 4 years -0.0204% PA 1.8546% PA
For 5 years -0.0204% PA 1.9796% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 28 09 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1636% PA 0.5864% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1046% PA 0.6454% PA
For 12 Months 0.0891% PA 0.9641% PA
For 2 Years 0.0891% PA 1.4641% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0891% PA 1.7141% PA
For 4 years 0.0891% PA 1.9641% PA
For 5 years 0.0891% PA 2.0891% PA
EURO VALUE 28 09 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3084% PA 1.0584% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2876% PA 1.0376% PA
For 12 Months 0.2439% PA 1.1189% PA
For 2 Years 0.2439% PA 1.6189% PA
For 3 Years 0.2439% PA 1.8689% PA
For 4 years 0.2439% PA 2.1189% PA
For 5 years 0.2439% PA 2.2439% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28 09 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1800% PA 0.5700% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2028% PA 0.5472% PA
For 12 Months 0.1865% PA 0.6885% PA
For 2 Years 0.1865% PA 1.1885% PA
For 3 Years 0.1865% PA 1.4385% PA
For 4 Years 0.1865% PA 1.6885% PA
For 5 years 0.1865% PA 1.8135% PA