KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 28 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.1178% PA 0.6323% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0946% PA 0.6554% PA

For 12 months -0.0204% PA 0.8546% PA

For 2 Years -0.0204% PA 1.3546% PA

For 3 Years -0.0204% PA 1.6046% PA

For 4 years -0.0204% PA 1.8546% PA

For 5 years -0.0204% PA 1.9796% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 28 09 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1636% PA 0.5864% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1046% PA 0.6454% PA

For 12 Months 0.0891% PA 0.9641% PA

For 2 Years 0.0891% PA 1.4641% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0891% PA 1.7141% PA

For 4 years 0.0891% PA 1.9641% PA

For 5 years 0.0891% PA 2.0891% PA

EURO VALUE 28 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3084% PA 1.0584% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2876% PA 1.0376% PA

For 12 Months 0.2439% PA 1.1189% PA

For 2 Years 0.2439% PA 1.6189% PA

For 3 Years 0.2439% PA 1.8689% PA

For 4 years 0.2439% PA 2.1189% PA

For 5 years 0.2439% PA 2.2439% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28 09 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1800% PA 0.5700% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2028% PA 0.5472% PA

For 12 Months 0.1865% PA 0.6885% PA

For 2 Years 0.1865% PA 1.1885% PA

For 3 Years 0.1865% PA 1.4385% PA

For 4 Years 0.1865% PA 1.6885% PA

For 5 years 0.1865% PA 1.8135% PA