Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 26 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.1251% PA 0.6249% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months -0.0780% PA 0.6720% PA
For 12 months 0.0669% PA 0.9419% PA
For 2 Years 0.0669% PA 1.4419% PA
For 3 Years 0.0669% PA 1.6919% PA
For 4 years 0.0669% PA 1.9419% PA
For 5 years 0.0669% PA 2.0669% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 26 10 21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0540% PA 0.6960% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1573% PA 0.9073% PA
For 12 Months 0.4726% PA 1.3476% PA
For 2 Years 0.4726% PA 1.8476% PA
For 3 Years 0.
4726% PA 2.0976% PA
For 4 years 0.4726% PA 2.3476% PA
For 5 years 0.4726% PA 2.4726% PA
EURO VALUE 26 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3093% PA 1.0593% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2936% PA 1.0436% PA
For 12 Months 0.2293% PA 1.1043% PA
For 2 Years 0.2293% PA 1.6043% PA
For 3 Years 0.2293% PA 1.8543% PA
For 4 years 0.2293% PA 2.1043% PA
For 5 years 0.2293% PA 2.2293% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26 10 21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1673% PA 0.5827% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1850% PA 0.5650% PA
For 12 Months 0.1890% PA 0.6860% PA
For 2 Years 0.1890% PA 1.1860% PA
For 3 Years 0.1890% PA 1.4360% PA
For 4 Years 0.1890% PA 1.6860% PA
For 5 years 0.1890% PA 1.8110% PA