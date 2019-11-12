KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 12-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6514% PA 2.4014% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6726% PA 2.4226% PA

For 12 months 1.7330% PA 2.6080% PA

For 2 Years 1.7330% PA 3.1080% PA

For 3 Years 1.7330% PA 3.3580% PA

For 4 years 1.7330% PA 3.6080% PA

For 5 years 1.7330% PA 3.7330% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 12-11-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5399% PA 1.2899% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6214% PA 1.3714% PA

For 12 Months 0.7075% PA 1.5825% PA

For 2 Years 0.7075% PA 1.0825% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7075% PA 2.3325% PA

For 4 years 0.7075% PA 2.5825% PA

For 5 years 0.7075% PA 2.7075% PA

EURO VALUE 12-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1873% PA 0.9373% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1390% PA 0.8890% PA

For 12 Months 0.0373% PA 0.9146% PA

For 2 Years 0.0373% PA 1.4146% PA

For 3 Years 0.0373% PA 1.6646% PA

For 4 years 0.0373% PA 1.9123% PA

For 5 years 0.0373% PA 2.0373% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12-11-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1422% PA 0.6078% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2397% PA 0.5103% PA

For 12 Months -0.1548% PA 0.7202% PA

For 2 Years -0.1548% PA 1.2202% PA

For 3 Years -0.1548% PA 1.4702% PA

For 4 Years -0.1548% PA 1.7202% PA

For 5 years -0.1548% PA 1.8452% PA