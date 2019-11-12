Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 12-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6514% PA 2.4014% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6726% PA 2.4226% PA
For 12 months 1.7330% PA 2.6080% PA
For 2 Years 1.7330% PA 3.1080% PA
For 3 Years 1.7330% PA 3.3580% PA
For 4 years 1.7330% PA 3.6080% PA
For 5 years 1.7330% PA 3.7330% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 12-11-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5399% PA 1.2899% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6214% PA 1.3714% PA
For 12 Months 0.7075% PA 1.5825% PA
For 2 Years 0.7075% PA 1.0825% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7075% PA 2.3325% PA
For 4 years 0.7075% PA 2.5825% PA
For 5 years 0.7075% PA 2.7075% PA
EURO VALUE 12-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1873% PA 0.9373% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1390% PA 0.8890% PA
For 12 Months 0.0373% PA 0.9146% PA
For 2 Years 0.0373% PA 1.4146% PA
For 3 Years 0.0373% PA 1.6646% PA
For 4 years 0.0373% PA 1.9123% PA
For 5 years 0.0373% PA 2.0373% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12-11-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1422% PA 0.6078% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2397% PA 0.5103% PA
For 12 Months -0.1548% PA 0.7202% PA
For 2 Years -0.1548% PA 1.2202% PA
For 3 Years -0.1548% PA 1.4702% PA
For 4 Years -0.1548% PA 1.7202% PA
For 5 years -0.1548% PA 1.8452% PA