KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 12-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.6373% PA 2.3873% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.6286% PA 2.3786% PA

For 12 months 1.6829% PA 2.5579% PA

For 2 Years 1.6829% PA 3.0579% PA

For 3 Years 1.6829% PA 3.3079% PA

For 4 years 1.6829% PA 3.5579% PA

For 5 years 1.6829% PA 3.6829% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 12-12-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5353% PA 1.2853% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6131% PA 1.3631% PA

For 12 Months 0.7181% PA 1.5931% PA

For 2 Years 0.7181% PA 2.0931% PA

For 3 Years 0.

7181% PA 2.3431% PA

For 4 years 0.7181% PA 2.5931% PA

For 5 years 0.7181% PA 2.7181% PA

EURO VALUE 12-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1869% PA 0.9369% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1379% PA 0.8879% PA

For 12 Months 0.0403% PA 0.9153% PA

For 2 Years 0.0403% PA 1.4153% PA

For 3 Years 0.0403% PA 1.6653% PA

For 4 years 0.0403% PA 1.9153% PA

For 5 years 0.0403% PA 2.0403% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12-12-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1792% PA 0.5708% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2485% PA 0.5015% PA

For 12 Months -0.1422% PA 0.7328% PA

For 2 Years -0.1422% PA 1.2328% PA

For 3 Years -0.1422% PA 1.4828% PA

For 4 Years -0.1422% PA 1.7328% PA

For 5 years -0.1422% PA 1.8578% PA