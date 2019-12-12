Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 12-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.6373% PA 2.3873% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.6286% PA 2.3786% PA
For 12 months 1.6829% PA 2.5579% PA
For 2 Years 1.6829% PA 3.0579% PA
For 3 Years 1.6829% PA 3.3079% PA
For 4 years 1.6829% PA 3.5579% PA
For 5 years 1.6829% PA 3.6829% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 12-12-19
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5353% PA 1.2853% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.6131% PA 1.3631% PA
For 12 Months 0.7181% PA 1.5931% PA
For 2 Years 0.7181% PA 2.0931% PA
For 3 Years 0.
7181% PA 2.3431% PA
For 4 years 0.7181% PA 2.5931% PA
For 5 years 0.7181% PA 2.7181% PA
EURO VALUE 12-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1869% PA 0.9369% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1379% PA 0.8879% PA
For 12 Months 0.0403% PA 0.9153% PA
For 2 Years 0.0403% PA 1.4153% PA
For 3 Years 0.0403% PA 1.6653% PA
For 4 years 0.0403% PA 1.9153% PA
For 5 years 0.0403% PA 2.0403% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12-12-19
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1792% PA 0.5708% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2485% PA 0.5015% PA
For 12 Months -0.1422% PA 0.7328% PA
For 2 Years -0.1422% PA 1.2328% PA
For 3 Years -0.1422% PA 1.4828% PA
For 4 Years -0.1422% PA 1.7328% PA
For 5 years -0.1422% PA 1.8578% PA