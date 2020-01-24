(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Jan 24 (Pakistan Point news - 24th Jan, 2020 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 24-01-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.5509% PA 2.3009% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.5746% PA 2.3246% PA

For 12 months 1.6690% PA 2.5440% PA

For 2 Years 1.6690% PA 3.0440% PA

For 3 Years 1.6690% PA 3.2940% PA

For 4 years 1.6690% PA 3.5440% PA

For 5 years 1.6690% PA 3.6690% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 24-01-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.4400% PA 1.1900% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4889% PA 1.2389% PA

For 12 Months 0.5519% PA 1.4269% PA

For 2 Years 0.

5519% PA 1.9269% PA

For 3 Years 0.5519% PA 2.1769% PA

For 4 years 0.5519% PA 2.4269% PA

For 5 years 0.5519% PA 2.5519% PA

EURO VALUE 24-01-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1696% PA 0.9196% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1107% PA 0.8607% PA

For 12 Months 0.0136% PA 0.8886% PA

For 2 Years 0.0136% PA 1.3886% PA

For 3 Years 0.0136% PA 1.6386% PA

For 4 years 0.0136% PA 1.8886% PA

For 5 years 0.0136% PA 2.0136% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24-01-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2025% PA 0.5475% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2303% PA 0.5197% PA

For 12 Months -0.1233% PA 0.7517% PA

For 2 Years -0.1233% PA 1.2517% PA

For 3 Years -0.1233% PA 1.5017% PA

For 4 Years -0.1233% PA 1.7517% PA

For 5 years -0.1233% PA 1.8767% PA