Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 18-02-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.4416% PA 2.1916% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 1.4629% PA 2.2129% PA
For 12 months 1.5520% PA 2.4270% PA
For 2 Years 1.5520% PA 2.9270% PA
For 3 Years 1.5520% PA 3.1770% PA
For 4 years 1.5520% PA 3.4270% PA
For 5 years 1.5520% PA 3.5520% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 17-02-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5024% PA 1.2524% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.5558% PA 1.3058% PA
For 12 Months 0.6388% PA 1.5138% PA
For 2 Years 0.6388% PA 2.0138% PA
For 3 Years 0.
6388% PA 2.2638% PA
For 4 years 0.6388% PA 2.5138% PA
For 5 years 0.6388% PA 2.6388% PA
EURO VALUE 17-02-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1843% PA 0.9343% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1423% PA 0.8923% PA
For 12 Months 0.0669% PA 0.9419% PA
For 2 Years 0.0669% PA 1.4419% PA
For 3 Years 0.0669% PA 1.6919% PA
For 4 years 0.0669% PA 1.9419% PA
For 5 years 0.0669% PA 2.0669% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17-02-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1755% PA 0.5745% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2405% PA 0.5095% PA
For 12 Months -0.1477% PA 0.7273% PA
For 2 Years -0.1477% PA 1.2273% PA
For 3 Years -0.1477% PA 1.4773% PA
For 4 Years -0.1477% PA 1.7273% PA
For 5 years -0.1477% PA 1.8523% PA