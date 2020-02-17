KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 18-02-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.4416% PA 2.1916% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.4629% PA 2.2129% PA

For 12 months 1.5520% PA 2.4270% PA

For 2 Years 1.5520% PA 2.9270% PA

For 3 Years 1.5520% PA 3.1770% PA

For 4 years 1.5520% PA 3.4270% PA

For 5 years 1.5520% PA 3.5520% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 17-02-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5024% PA 1.2524% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.5558% PA 1.3058% PA

For 12 Months 0.6388% PA 1.5138% PA

For 2 Years 0.6388% PA 2.0138% PA

For 3 Years 0.

6388% PA 2.2638% PA

For 4 years 0.6388% PA 2.5138% PA

For 5 years 0.6388% PA 2.6388% PA

EURO VALUE 17-02-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1843% PA 0.9343% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1423% PA 0.8923% PA

For 12 Months 0.0669% PA 0.9419% PA

For 2 Years 0.0669% PA 1.4419% PA

For 3 Years 0.0669% PA 1.6919% PA

For 4 years 0.0669% PA 1.9419% PA

For 5 years 0.0669% PA 2.0669% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17-02-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1755% PA 0.5745% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2405% PA 0.5095% PA

For 12 Months -0.1477% PA 0.7273% PA

For 2 Years -0.1477% PA 1.2273% PA

For 3 Years -0.1477% PA 1.4773% PA

For 4 Years -0.1477% PA 1.7273% PA

For 5 years -0.1477% PA 1.8523% PA