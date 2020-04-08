Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 08-04-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 1.1024% PA 1.8524% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.9883% PA 1.7383% PA
For 12 months 0.7926% PA 1.6676% PA
For 2 Years 0.7926% PA 2.1676% PA
For 3 Years 0.7926% PA 2.4176% PA
For 4 years 0.7926% PA 2.6676% PA
For 5 years 0.7926% PA 2.7926% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 08-04-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.4028% PA 1.1528% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.4706% PA 1.2206% PA
For 12 Months 0.5760% PA 1.4510% PA
For 2 Years 0.5760% PA 1.9510% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5760% PA 2.2010% PA
For 4 years 0.5760% PA 2.4510% PA
For 5 years 0.5760% PA 2.5760% PA
EURO VALUE 08-04-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.0184% PA 0.7316% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0920% PA 0.6580% PA
For 12 Months -0.1053% PA 0.7697% PA
For 2 Years -0.1053% PA 1.2697% PA
For 3 Years -0.1053% PA 1.5197% PA
For 4 years -0.1053% PA 1.7697% PA
For 5 years -0.1053% PA 1.8947% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08-04-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.2468% PA 0.5032% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2190% PA 0.5310% PA
For 12 Months -0.1250% PA 0.7500% PA
For 2 Years -0.1250% PA 1.2500% PA
For 3 Years -0.1250% PA 1.5000% PA
For 4 Years -0.1250% PA 1.7500% PA
For 5 years -0.1250% PA 1.8750% PA