KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 08-04-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 1.1024% PA 1.8524% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.9883% PA 1.7383% PA

For 12 months 0.7926% PA 1.6676% PA

For 2 Years 0.7926% PA 2.1676% PA

For 3 Years 0.7926% PA 2.4176% PA

For 4 years 0.7926% PA 2.6676% PA

For 5 years 0.7926% PA 2.7926% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 08-04-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.4028% PA 1.1528% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4706% PA 1.2206% PA

For 12 Months 0.5760% PA 1.4510% PA

For 2 Years 0.5760% PA 1.9510% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5760% PA 2.2010% PA

For 4 years 0.5760% PA 2.4510% PA

For 5 years 0.5760% PA 2.5760% PA

EURO VALUE 08-04-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.0184% PA 0.7316% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0920% PA 0.6580% PA

For 12 Months -0.1053% PA 0.7697% PA

For 2 Years -0.1053% PA 1.2697% PA

For 3 Years -0.1053% PA 1.5197% PA

For 4 years -0.1053% PA 1.7697% PA

For 5 years -0.1053% PA 1.8947% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08-04-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2468% PA 0.5032% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2190% PA 0.5310% PA

For 12 Months -0.1250% PA 0.7500% PA

For 2 Years -0.1250% PA 1.2500% PA

For 3 Years -0.1250% PA 1.5000% PA

For 4 Years -0.1250% PA 1.7500% PA

For 5 years -0.1250% PA 1.8750% PA