KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 12 08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0069% PA 0.7569% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0831% PA 0.8331% PA

For 12 months 0.2054% PA 1.0804% PA

For 2 Years 0.2054% PA 1.5804% PA

For 3 Years 0.2054% PA 1.8304% PA

For 4 years 0.2054% PA 2.0804% PA

For 5 years 0.2054% PA 2.2054% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 12-08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1789% PA 0.5711% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1234% PA 0.6266% PA

For 12 Months 0.0353% PA 0.9103% PA

For 2 Years 0.0353% PA 1.

4103% PA

For 3 Years 0.0353% PA 1.6603% PA

For 4 years 0.0353% PA 1.9103% PA

For 5 years 0.0353% PA 2.0353% PA

EURO VALUE 12 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2254% PA 0.9754% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2117% PA 0.9617% PA

For 12 Months 0.1000% PA 0.9750% PA

For 2 Years 0.1000% PA 1.4750% PA

For 3 Years 0.1000% PA 1.7250% PA

For 4 years 0.1000% PA 1.9750% PA

For 5 years 0.1000% PA 2.1000% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1963% PA 0.5537% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2223% PA 0.5277% PA

For 12 Months 0.1475% PA 0.7275% PA

For 2 Years 0.1475% PA 1.2275% PA

For 3 Years 0.1475% PA 1.4775% PA

For 4 Years 0.1475% PA 1.7275% PA

For 5 years 0.1475% PA 1.8525% PA