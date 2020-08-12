Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 12 08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0069% PA 0.7569% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0831% PA 0.8331% PA
For 12 months 0.2054% PA 1.0804% PA
For 2 Years 0.2054% PA 1.5804% PA
For 3 Years 0.2054% PA 1.8304% PA
For 4 years 0.2054% PA 2.0804% PA
For 5 years 0.2054% PA 2.2054% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 12-08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1789% PA 0.5711% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1234% PA 0.6266% PA
For 12 Months 0.0353% PA 0.9103% PA
For 2 Years 0.0353% PA 1.
4103% PA
For 3 Years 0.0353% PA 1.6603% PA
For 4 years 0.0353% PA 1.9103% PA
For 5 years 0.0353% PA 2.0353% PA
EURO VALUE 12 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2254% PA 0.9754% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2117% PA 0.9617% PA
For 12 Months 0.1000% PA 0.9750% PA
For 2 Years 0.1000% PA 1.4750% PA
For 3 Years 0.1000% PA 1.7250% PA
For 4 years 0.1000% PA 1.9750% PA
For 5 years 0.1000% PA 2.1000% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 12 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1963% PA 0.5537% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2223% PA 0.5277% PA
For 12 Months 0.1475% PA 0.7275% PA
For 2 Years 0.1475% PA 1.2275% PA
For 3 Years 0.1475% PA 1.4775% PA
For 4 Years 0.1475% PA 1.7275% PA
For 5 years 0.1475% PA 1.8525% PA