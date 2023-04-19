Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 19 April 2023
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 07:04 PM
Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.40 284.10
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 285.00 288.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 75.50 76.
50
UAE DIRHAM 77.00 78.00
EURO 310.90 314.00
UK POUND 353.50 357.00
AUD $ 189.00 191.50
CAD $ 210.00 213.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50
CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50