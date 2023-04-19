UrduPoint.com

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 19 April 2023

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 283.40 284.10

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 285.00 288.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.50 76.

50

UAE DIRHAM 77.00 78.00

EURO 310.90 314.00

UK POUND 353.50 357.00

AUD $ 189.00 191.50

CAD $ 210.00 213.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 3.00 3.50

CHINESE YUAN 45.00 47.00

AFGHANI RUPEE 3.00 3.50

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

Meezan Bank declares Rs15.4 bln profit after tax i ..

Meezan Bank declares Rs15.4 bln profit after tax in Q1

14 minutes ago
 Current Account Surplus of $654m recorded for Marc ..

Current Account Surplus of $654m recorded for March: Dar

55 minutes ago
 UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opp ..

UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opportunities

1 hour ago
 ‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reac ..

‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reacts to cases, abduction of his ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches marine plastic waste monitor ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions We ..

Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions Wednesday

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.