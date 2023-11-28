Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 285.50 285.65

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 284.00 287.

00

SAUDIA RIYAL 76.00 76.80

UAE DIRHAM 78.00 78.80

EURO 311.50 314.80

UK POUND 359.00 363.00

AUD $ 187.80 190.80

CAD $ 208.40 211.40

CHINESE YUAN 38.00 42.00

